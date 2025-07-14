Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Larkin, Command Sgt. Maj., 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, talks with a soldier during Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 14, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
