Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Larkin, Command Sgt. Maj., 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, talks with a soldier during Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 14, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9183555
|VIRIN:
|250714-D-MN117-9276
|Resolution:
|4812x3300
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.