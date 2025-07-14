Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with Det. 1, Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion drives at the Yakima Training Center during Raven Focus 2025, Yakima, Wash., July 14, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 16:25
    Photo ID: 9183552
    VIRIN: 250714-D-MN117-3116
    Resolution: 4620x3204
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025
    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025
    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025
    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025
    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers, Washington Army National Guard, Brigade, Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download