A soldier with the 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion sits on top of an Engineer Squad Vehicle (ESV) during Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 14, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9183554
|VIRIN:
|250714-D-MN117-8743
|Resolution:
|1740x1248
|Size:
|863.68 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.