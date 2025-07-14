Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion takes part in Raven Focus 2025

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A soldier with the 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion sits on top of an Engineer Squad Vehicle (ESV) during Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 14, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

