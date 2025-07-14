Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic Celebrates SSP 70th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr. (right), Director, Strategic Systems Programs (DIRSSP), presents the DIRSSP Shore Sailor of the Year Award to Master-At-Arms First Class Tyler Cassidy (left), Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay, during a celebratory event hosted by Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. chapel on July 3, in honor of the 70th anniversary of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP). Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay secures strategic assets within SWFLANT’s area of responsibility in order to prevent unauthorized access or loss of control.