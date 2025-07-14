Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic Celebrates SSP 70th Anniversary [Image 2 of 3]

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic Celebrates SSP 70th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Ashley Berumen 

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic

    Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr. (right), Director, Strategic Systems Programs (DIRSSP), presents the DIRSSP Shore Sailor of the Year Award to Master-At-Arms First Class Tyler Cassidy (left), Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay, during a celebratory event hosted by Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. chapel on July 3, in honor of the 70th anniversary of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP). Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay secures strategic assets within SWFLANT’s area of responsibility in order to prevent unauthorized access or loss of control.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    VIRIN: 250702-N-IS980-1013
