Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic Celebrates SSP 70th Anniversary

KINGS BAY, Ga. – Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) leadership visited Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT) on July 2, 2025, to celebrate SSP’s 70th anniversary and recognize the exceptional dedication of the SWFLANT team to the SSP mission.



Vice Adm. Jonny Wolfe Jr., the Director of SSP and senior leader to attend the event, delivered remarks highlighting SWFLANT’s significant contribution to the maintenance, sustainment, and development of the Navy’s strategic weapon system (SWS) during the last several decades.



“SWFLANT has permanently linked Southeast Georgia to the Navy’s warrior reputation,” Wolfe said. “Whether by ensuring the security and readiness of our strategic deterrent, providing technical expertise and mission support, or working directly with the fleet, your direct support to our SSBN [fleet ballistic missile submarines] crews put our warfighters on a ready footing to assure our allies and deter our adversaries well into the future.”



Since 1955, SSP has provided the nation’s sea launched ballistic missile capability, from the Polaris A1 to the Trident D5LE II missiles loaded on the current Ohio-class SSBNs. SWFLANT, the newest of SSP’s major field activities, was built and activated in 1990 to support Ohio-class SSBNs and the Trident SWS. Today, the field activity continues to support the Ohio-class SSBNs and Trident and is preparing for the next generation Columbia-class SSBNs and Trident D5LE. Apart from SSBNs, the field activity also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles.



According to Wolfe, SWFLANT is vital to ensuring the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrent is constantly safe, secure, ready, and reliable. As one of the Navy’s unique sites, SWFLANT integrates daily partnership between Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, industry partners, and civilians, all of whom work jointly in support of advancing the nation’s sea-based leg of the nuclear triad.



“For the Navy — and for Strategic Systems Programs — you are more than a support site, more than our ‘factory-in-the-field,’” Wolfe said. “You are a strategic enabler and a present partner – one we rely on every single day.”



Wolfe delivered various awards to the SWFLANT workforce and served as the presiding officer for a military promotion at the event. He also presented 14 Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) pins to SWFLANT team members, recognizing military, civilian, and industry personnel who have served the FBM program. The pins represented decades of service, including Joseph Perry who was the longest serving, having dedicated 40 years to the program.



After acknowledging this year’s award winners, and as per Navy tradition, the youngest and oldest government, military, and industry employees were brought together to cut a celebratory cake, honoring the command’s legacy of success and the bright future it holds with the next generation of SWFLANT professionals.



Charles “Charlie” Coker, a quality assurance specialist, represented the longest serving member of SWFLANT’s government team, having dedicated 58 years to federal service. Commanding Officer Capt. Gregory Price, who recently departed SSP headquarters to take command of SWFLANT, represented the longest serving member of the military team, having supported the program for 34 years. Ismael Hernandez, who has provided 47 years of expertise in support of SWFLANT’s Maintenance and Vulnerability Team, represented the longest serving member for the command’s industry team.



A second cake was wheeled out to recognize the shortest serving members in each of the government, military, and industry teams.



Evelyn Ashe, who currently supports SWFLANT as a summer engineering intern, was recognized as the shortest serving member of the command’s government team. Ashe learned about SSP through a middle school SWFLANT-led science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) event, where she had the opportunity to create and launch her own model rocket.



“That experience not only fostered my interest in STEM, but also inspired me to contribute to the SSP mission,” she said. “The command culture is truly unique, and the exceptional engineers from whom I have had the opportunity to learn from make each day an exciting and enriching experience. I take great pride in being a member of this team, and upon graduation, I aspire to continue supporting the mission in a full-time capacity.”



Ashe’s inspiration to become a federal employee with the command after she graduates college highlights how SSP’s commitment to STEM learning in local communities pays long-term dividends, providing a potential hiring pathway for talented STEM students to join and advance the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission.



Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Jones, a coast guardsman from the Maritime Force Protection Unit Kings Bay who recently began supporting on June 18, represented the shortest serving member of SWFLANT’s military team. Lastly, Sloan Hernandez-Peterson, who only started as a mechanical engineering intern in May 2025, was recognized as the shortest serving member of the industry team. The recognition of Hernandez-Peterson, who is the grandson of Ismael Hernandez, highlights intergenerational dedication to the command’s mission.



As the security environment continues to change, Wolfe reminded SWFLANT employees that the work the command is executing daily supports national defense priorities and enables the nation to have unmatched strategic deterrence capabilities.



“We find ourselves at a historical crossroads within our respective Navy and nation,” he said. “We face a once-in-a-generation set of challenges that demand bold, innovative solutions, and we absolutely need you to be the next great generation of thinkers, creators, and leaders. To all of you here today who have championed our no-fail mission through your dedicated work—thank you. You represent the very best of the Navy and the Nation.”