    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic Celebrates SSP 70th Anniversary [Image 1 of 3]

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic Celebrates SSP 70th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Ashley Berumen 

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic

    Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, Director, Strategic Systems Programs, speaks to an audience of government, military, and industry partners during a celebratory event hosted by Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. chapel on July 3, in honor of the 70th anniversary of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP).

    The ceremony is one of several events leading up to SSP’s anniversary on Nov. 17, 2025, intended to highlight the vast network of people and expertise required to ensure SSP’s no-fail mission. Since SSP was stood up in 1955, it has retained the cradle-to-grave responsibility for the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) strategic weapon system. Today, that system is the Trident II D5LE deployed on Ohio-class SSBNs for strategic patrol, supporting the U.S. Navy’s role in maintaining peace through strength. SSP is also modernizing the Navy’s SWS for the future Columbia-class SSBNs and is pioneering advanced regional strike capabilities with SLCM-N and the non-nuclear CPS programs to enhance our nation’s maritime dominance. This year’s celebration coincides with the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy on Oct. 13. For 250 years, America’s Navy has promoted prosperity and security, deterred aggression, and protected the American way of life.

    This work, Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic Celebrates SSP 70th Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    70th anniversary
    SSP
    SWFLANT

