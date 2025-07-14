Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor [Image 10 of 10]

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor

    SINGAPORE STRAIT

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    From left, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Zachary Pringle, from Bushnell, Florida, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jorden King, from Atlanta, attach the housing stopper on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during sea and anchor while departing Changi Naval Base, Singapore, June 24, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9182898
    VIRIN: 250624-N-QV397-1113
    Resolution: 3713x2476
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE STRAIT
