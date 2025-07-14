Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor

    CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SINGAPORE

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors handle a line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during sea and anchor while departing Changi Naval Base, Singapore, June 24, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Line handling
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    sea and anchor
    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy

