Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christian Mayo, from New York, New York, communicates with other stations on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during sea and anchor while departing Changi Naval Base, Singapore, June 24, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)