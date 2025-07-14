Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Almeida, from Palm Bay, Florida, takes a bearing on the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during sea and anchor while departing Changi Naval Base, Singapore, June 24, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)