    Engineers Construct a Defensive Position During Raven Focus [Image 10 of 12]

    Engineers Construct a Defensive Position During Raven Focus

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. Alec Schneider, a combat engineer with Alpha Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion constructs a defensive position using obstacles during Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 14, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:34
    Photo ID: 9182796
    VIRIN: 250714-D-MN117-1242
    Resolution: 2580x3180
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Construct a Defensive Position During Raven Focus [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

