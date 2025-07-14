Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Construct a Defensive Position During Raven Focus [Image 7 of 12]

    Engineers Construct a Defensive Position During Raven Focus

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Staff Sgt. James Wright, a combat engineer with Alpha Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion calls up his platoon’s defensive position during Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 14, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Washington Army National Guard, 81st SBCT, Combat Engineers, Washington, 898 BEB

