NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank

Sgt. Maj. Helari Pilve, command sergeant major of the Estonian Defence Forces 2nd Infantry Brigade, speaks during a senior NCO leadership panel at LANDEURO’s Warriors Corner in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. Pilve emphasized the importance of honest self-assessment, high training standards, and consistent discipline in building readiness and resilience within NATO formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)