Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, senior enlisted leader for V Corps Forward, speaks during a senior NCO leadership panel at LANDEURO’s Warriors Corner in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. Bohannon emphasized the importance of returning to foundational leadership principles while preparing the force for transformation and future of operations across NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9182765
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-XP230-2353
|Resolution:
|6069x3832
|Size:
|16.6 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.