    NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 3 of 5]

    NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank

    GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, senior enlisted leader for V Corps Forward, speaks during a senior NCO leadership panel at LANDEURO’s Warriors Corner in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. Bohannon emphasized the importance of returning to foundational leadership principles while preparing the force for transformation and future of operations across NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)

