NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, senior enlisted leader for V Corps Forward, speaks to an audience of multinational service members during a senior NCO leadership forum at LANDEURO’s Warriors Corner in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. The discussion centered on empowering NCOs through tough, realistic training, interoperability, and a return to foundational leadership across NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)