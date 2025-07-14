Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 4 of 5]

    NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank

    GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, senior enlisted leader for V Corps Forward, speaks to an audience of multinational service members during a senior NCO leadership forum at LANDEURO’s Warriors Corner in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. The discussion centered on empowering NCOs through tough, realistic training, interoperability, and a return to foundational leadership across NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9182770
    VIRIN: 250716-A-XP230-9034
    Resolution: 7508x4648
    Size: 28.38 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANDEURO, StrongerTogether, NCO, VCORPS

