Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, senior enlisted leader for V Corps Forward, speaks to an audience of multinational service members during a senior NCO leadership forum at LANDEURO’s Warriors Corner in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. The discussion centered on empowering NCOs through tough, realistic training, interoperability, and a return to foundational leadership across NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)
|07.16.2025
|07.16.2025 11:31
|9182770
|250716-A-XP230-9034
|Location:
|DE
This work, NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.