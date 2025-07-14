NCOs at LANDEURO Stress Back-to-Basics Leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, senior enlisted leader for V Corps Forward, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, senior enlisted leader for V Corps Forward, speaks to an audience of multinational service members during a senior NCO leadership forum at LANDEURO’s Warriors Corner in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. The discussion centered on empowering NCOs through tough, realistic training, interoperability, and a return to foundational leadership across NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock) see less | View Image Page

Senior enlisted leaders from the United States, United Kingdom and Estonia gathered at LANDEURO’s Warrior’s Corner Wednesday to discuss the future of the NCO corps in Europe, emphasizing warfighting, transformation, interoperability, and the need to reinforce foundational skills.

“As an NCO, I can’t think of a more important time to serve and lead Soldiers here in the European theater,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, command sergeant major of V Corps Forward. “The NCOs on the Eastern Flank understand the importance of this mission.”

Bohannon laid out V Corps’ priorities: warfighting, transformation, and interoperability while also emphasizing that while transforming with new technologies is essential, NCOs must not lose sight of the basics.

He stressed that transformation should not come at the cost of the fundamentals of leadership and the basics, which remain critical to mission success.

He highlighted the importance of multinational exercises across NATO’s Eastern Flank as essential to achieving interoperability and sharpening combat readiness within the NCO corps.

When asked how to build grit in the absence of combat, Bohannon stressed the need for deliberate, tough training and giving NCOs more time to lead their Soldiers under extended, challenging conditions.

“I see the warfighting spirit in those Soldiers,” he said. “We just need to reignite it.”

Sgt. Maj. Helari Pilve of the Estonian Defence Forces agreed.

“If a Soldier is honest,” Pilve said, “getting good training and meeting the standard are critical to survive and win on the battlefield. “The person should understand, ‘I need to train.’ ”

The panel also featured United Kingdom army Warrant Officer 1 Harley Upham of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, who echoed the importance of investing in NCO development to ensure readiness for future conflicts.

“Crisis in conflict is easy, but peace is hard,” Upham said. “We’ve got to make training longer and harder, and we just have to accept it.”

Pilve said the conflict in Ukraine has forced the need for harder training. “No more words needed,” he said.

