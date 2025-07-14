Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDEURO: World War Next Panel [Image 7 of 7]

    LANDEURO: World War Next Panel

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    From left to right: Dr. John Nagl, professor, warfighting studies, U.S. Army War College; Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki, Commander of the Finnish Army; Air Vice-Marshal Dianne Turton, Australian Military Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union; and retired U.S. Army Col. Heino Klinck (right), principal, Klinck Global LLC, participate in the World War Next panel at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    This work, LANDEURO: World War Next Panel [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allied leaders confront interconnected global threats at inaugural LANDEURO panel

