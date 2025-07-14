LANDEURO: World War Next Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: Dr. John Nagl, professor, warfighting studies, U.S. Army War College; Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki, Commander of the Finnish Army; Air Vice-Marshal Dianne Turton, Australian Military Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union; and retired U.S. Army Col. Heino Klinck (right), principal, Klinck Global LLC, participate in the World War Next panel at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)