LANDEURO: World War Next Panel

Air Vice-Marshal Dianne Turton, Australian Military Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union; participates in the World War Next panel at LANDEURO at the RheinMain Congress Center in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)