Allied leaders confront interconnected global threats at inaugural LANDEURO panel

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn | From left to right: Dr. John Nagl, professor, warfighting studies, U.S. Army War...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn | From left to right: Dr. John Nagl, professor, warfighting studies, U.S. Army War College; Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki, Commander of the Finnish Army; Air Vice-Marshal Dianne Turton, Australian Military Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union; and retired U.S. Army Col. Heino Klinck (right), principal, Klinck Global LLC, participate in the World War Next panel at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — At the first-ever LANDEURO, senior defense officials and security experts gathered to examine how today’s fragmented conflicts are giving way to a far more dangerous global reality.



During a featured panel on July 16 titled “World War Next - The Interconnected Global Threat,” military and academic leaders from NATO and Indo-Pacific nations outlined how authoritarian regimes are increasingly aligned in objectives and actions, and why Western alliances must adapt accordingly.



The panel was moderated by retired U.S. Army Col. Heino Klinck, and featured:



● Air Vice Marshal Dianne Turton, Australian Military Representative to NATO and the European Union

● Finnish Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki

● Dr. John Nagl, Professor of Warfighting Studies at the U.S. Army War College



Strategic Convergence and a New Threat Landscape:

The discussion began by emphasizing that security challenges are no longer confined to specific regions. Deepening cooperation among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea demands a more integrated and global approach to deterrence and defense planning.



Panelists pointed out that China plays a decisive enabling role for Russia, particularly in the context of Ukraine, and that the strategic aims of these authoritarian powers often align across multiple regions. The traditional separation between theaters; African, European, Indo-Pacific, and Arctic, is increasingly obsolete.



The panel stressed that the actions of adversaries cannot be viewed in isolation. Rather, they represent interconnected efforts to erode international norms, challenge deterrence frameworks, and exploit democratic vulnerabilities.



Indo-Pacific and European Theater: Shared Lessons:

Air Vice Marshal Turton provided a regional assessment from the Indo-Pacific, where Australia continues to monitor China’s use of multi-dimensional statecraft. This includes the application of diplomatic, informational, military, and economic tools across a spectrum of operations, including gray-zone tactics and coercive economic measures.

North Korea’s growing capabilities and increasingly open alignment with Russia further compound regional instability. In response, Australia and its Indo-Pacific counterparts; Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand, are pursuing deeper collaboration with NATO and the EU to address shared concerns.

Turton noted that lessons from the Indo-Pacific are applicable to the European theater and vice versa, especially as adversaries mirror one another’s strategies across domains.



Finland’s Posture: Mobilized and Multinational:

Lt. Gen. Välimäki framed Finland’s strategic posture as both defensive and ready. Since joining NATO two years ago, Finland has prioritized credible deterrence, increased mobilization capability, and improved sustainability across its armed forces.

He described Finland as fully integrated into the alliance and prepared to operate in joint formations if conflict arises. Notably, he introduced the concept of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, blending modernized conventional equipment, logistics depth, and rapid force generation as part of a broader effort to prevent a drawn-out war.

He emphasized that future success depends on fast capability delivery, both legacy and modern, from national industries. Defense industry change must focus not just on developing equipment, but on rapidly delivering interoperable systems suited for coalition warfare.



The Role of Data, Doctrine, and Decision Cycles:

Throughout the panel, speakers highlighted the increasing importance of information dominance and decision-making agility. Multi-domain coordination and data synchronization now sit at the center of operational effectiveness, especially as adversaries aim to exploit delays in consensus-driven alliances.

Dr. Nagl offered a doctrinal perspective, noting that current warfighting concepts are not yet aligned with the realities of prolonged or simultaneous multi-regional conflicts. He called for a shift in institutional thinking, one that accelerates integration across political, military, and industrial lines of effort.



Panelists also discussed the evolving nature of deterrence, suggesting that credible readiness must be felt across every level of the alliance, from frontline units to national leadership.



Preparing for the “Axis of Convenience:”

While concern over the growing alignment among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea ran throughout the discussion, panelists also noted that these relationships lack the cohesion and trust seen among democracies. Their cooperation, though dangerous, remains largely transactional.

Speakers stressed that these regimes will likely continue trying to exploit divisions among Western allies. However, unlike authoritarian alliances, NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners benefit from shared values, mutual accountability, and more stable forms of collaboration.

Finland, in particular, has increased its mobilization capability, spare parts inventory, and specialist readiness to ensure a fight-tonight posture and full readiness by 2030. Its approach underscores how newer NATO members are contributing to collective deterrence with both agility and urgency.



Reinforcing Unity Across Continents:

As the session drew to a close, panelists underscored that unity between NATO and Indo-Pacific partners is not just desirable, it is essential. Shared interests, values, and strategic concerns require more than alignment; they require coordination, speed, and transparency.

The panelists characterized the symposium and exhibition as a signal to adversaries that free nations are aware of the challenge and are committed to meeting it head-on. Collective defense now spans continents and domains, and the future of deterrence depends on credible partnerships built for 21st-century conflict.

-30-