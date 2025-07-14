LANDEURO: World War Next Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. John Nagl (left), professor, warfighting studies, U.S. Army War College; and Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki (right), Commander of the Finnish Army, participate in the World War Next panel at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)