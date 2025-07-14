Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 965th Dental Company (Area Support) Field Clinic Staff completes intake & prepares service members for field dental exams on April 26, 2025, at Seagoville, Texas. The unit's field dental training operation offered dental exams to soldiers on-site during a battle assembly as a direct push to improve dental readiness and overall deployability of soldiers across the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Esha Ratcliff)