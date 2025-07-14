Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training

    SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    807th Theater Medical Command

    Soldiers from the 965th Dental Company (Area Support) prepare the treatment site for a field dental operation on April 26, 2025, at Seagoville, Texas. The unit's field dental training operation offered dental exams to soldiers on-site during a battle assembly as a direct push to improve dental readiness and overall deployability of soldiers across the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Esha Ratcliff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9181938
    VIRIN: 250426-A-MY290-9058
    Resolution: 1848x2697
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Seagoville
    Army Dentist
    Army Medicine
    965 DCAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download