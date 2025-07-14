Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training

Courtesy Photo | The 965th Dental Company (Area Support) Field Clinic Staff completes intake & prepares...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 965th Dental Company (Area Support) Field Clinic Staff completes intake & prepares service members for field dental exams on April 26, 2025, at Seagoville, Texas. The unit's field dental training operation offered dental exams to soldiers on-site during a battle assembly as a direct push to improve dental readiness and overall deployability of soldiers across the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Esha Ratcliff) see less | View Image Page

SEAGOVILLE AND FORT CAVAZOS, Texas -- In a show of initiative and innovation, the 965th Dental Company (Area Support) conducted a field dental training operation in Seagoville, Texas, in April, offering dental exams to soldiers on-site during a battle assembly. The mission was more than just a response to logistical hurdles; it was a direct push to improve dental readiness and overall deployability of soldiers across the unit.



According to Col. Thao Nguyen, the 965th DCAS commander, the driving force behind the initiative was clear, “With the number of Dental Class 4 needs in the unit, and delays in scheduling with QTC, it made sense to bring the exams directly to the soldiers. We knew that if we could set up general exams at our facility, soldiers could get seen right away. It's about convenience and increasing readiness.”



Nguyen made the call to conduct the exams during battle assembly, and her team quickly shifted the training schedule and had everything set up within hours.



The dental team operated a fully staffed field site with four dental chairs, providers, assistants, and an admin team handling intake and release.



“We had approximately 12-14 personnel rotating through working the mission,” said Maj. Reemon Ashoty, a dentist assigned to the 965th. “We performed dental exams but not treatment due to an administrative challenge in recording and inputting treatments into soldiers’ records.”



Despite these constraints, the unit remained treatment-capable and prepared.



“We’re ready and equipped. We can handle Class 2 and Class 3 cases—fillings, extractions, even emergency oral surgery like I&Ds (incision and drainage),” said Ashoty.



Sgt. Jessica Munoz, a 68E dental specialist, assisted in X-rays and administrative duties and emphasized the value of seeing a field setup in action. “Many soldiers only see dental operations in a clinic. This gives them a clear picture of what their role as a 68E looks like in a field environment and builds their confidence for future missions.”



The 965th DCAS first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Diana Landers, noted that the Seagoville mission also served as critical preparation for a larger effort, a Self-Directed Annual Training (SDAT) at Fort Cavazos. “This was fantastic training. It’s preparing us for the SDAT mission in June where we will be assisting dental clinics with operations.”



The groundwork for collaboration with Fort Cavazos Dental Health Activity (DENTAC) was laid the previous year.



“We built a relationship with their staff that allows us to return for an active component-reserve component, or AC-RC, collaboration that supports our Mission Essential Tasks (METs) and enables soldiers to gain experience in both deployed and fixed-facility dental environments,” Landers explained.



Field and Clinical Training at Fort Cavazos



With a team of 70 soldiers, including six dental providers, and all necessary equipment, the 965th DCAS executed an integrated field and clinical training operation at Fort Cavazos in direct collaboration with active component DENTAC counterparts June 1-11.



Soldiers were assigned to one of the following clinic locations: Perkins Dental Clinic, Dental Clinic 3 (DC3), Billy Johnson Dental Clinic, and the 965th Field Dental Clinic; and participated in sick call support, field clinic setup and in-processing support (X-rays, exams), preventive dentistry (oral hygiene cleanings), and restorative treatments (e.g., fillings).



“This time we were able to do everything from hygiene to restorations. This is the full scope of what we train for, seeing real patients, providing actual care, and helping to reduce dental non-deployability,” said Ashoty.



Beyond clinical operations, soldiers also received refresher training on key Army Warrior Task Battle Drills (AWTBDs), ensuring holistic readiness. They focused on virtual land navigation, convoy operations, Engagement Skills Trainer (EST2K), and Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ), reinforcing the dual role of Army medical soldiers as both healthcare professionals and warriors.



Looking Ahead



This two-phase dental readiness initiative demonstrated how targeted, innovative approaches can improve deployability, increase technical proficiency, and support mission-essential training objectives across the force.



“Dental readiness is a huge Army-wide issue. By doing these exams in-house, we’re trying to help soldiers, our own and from other units, become deployable faster. That’s the ultimate goal,” said Ashoty.



With growing recognition from other units, the 965th DCAS is already becoming a go-to resource for field dental services. Other units requested dental services even as the 965th DCAS prepared equipment for their SDAT.



“Whether it’s Class 4 dental exams or Class 2 and 3 treatments in the field, we’re capable and ready. This isn’t just about our unit; it’s about helping other units become deployable. We’re open to any soldier who’s willing to come to Seagoville for care,” said Nguyen.



With continued innovation, collaboration, and commitment to flexible, scalable field dental operations, the 965th DCAS is setting the standard for dental readiness in the U.S. Army Reserve.