A dentist from the 965th Dental Company (Area Support) conducts a field dental exam on April 26, 2025, at Seagoville, Texas. The unit's field dental training operation offered dental exams to soldiers on-site during a battle assembly as a direct push to improve dental readiness and overall deployability of soldiers across the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Esha Ratcliff)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 22:26
|Location:
|SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS, US
Field and Clinical Dental Operations Enhance 965th DCAS Readiness Through Hands-On Training
