HQ Company, I MIG changes command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Adam S. Jatho, the incoming commander of Headquarters Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, stands at attention to honor the Marine Corps Hymn during the company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Maj. David M. Brennan, to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)