HQ Company, I MIG changes command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. David M. Brennan, the outgoing commander of Headquarters Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, renders a salute during the Headquarters Company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing company commander to the incoming company commander, Maj. Adam S. Jatho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)