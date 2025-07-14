Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HQ Company, I MIG changes command [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HQ Company, I MIG changes command

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. David M. Brennan, the outgoing commander of Headquarters Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, renders a salute during the Headquarters Company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing company commander to the incoming company commander, Maj. Adam S. Jatho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 19:47
    Photo ID: 9181805
    VIRIN: 250709-M-WH683-1111
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 381.27 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQ Company, I MIG changes command [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HQ Company, I MIG changes command
    HQ Company, I MIG changes command
    HQ Company, I MIG changes command
    HQ Company, I MIG changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MIG
    Marines
    USMC
    Change of Command
    HQTRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download