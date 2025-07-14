HQ Company, I MIG changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. David M. Brennan, right, the outgoing commander of Headquarters Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, passes the company guidon to Maj. Adam S. Jatho, the incoming commander, representing the passing of authority during the Headquarters Company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)