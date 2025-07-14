HQ Company, I MIG changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob M. Shuster, left, the executive officer of Headquarters Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aaron D. Weinstein, the company force deployment plans and execution chief, render a salute during the Headquarters Company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing company commander, Maj. David M. Brennan, to the incoming commander, Maj. Adam S. Jatho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)