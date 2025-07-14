Fairchild hosts KUDOS event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert DiPuppo, 336th Training Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of flight and rescue operations, coaches young attendees as they perform CPR on mannequins at the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 11, 2025. This hands-on experience helped familiarize attendees with deployment operations, fostering understanding and resilience within military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)