Fairchild hosts KUDOS event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A young attendee holds a piece of equipment at the explosive ordnance disposal station during the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 11, 2025. This interactive station allowed children to safely explore the specialized equipment used in military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)