Fairchild hosts KUDOS event

A young attendee hands Staff Sgt. Robert DiPuppo, 336th Training Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of flight and rescue operations, a bag-valve mask after performing CPR on mannequin at the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 11, 2025. Experiencing these specific scenarios offered a tangible way for military children to better understand deployment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)