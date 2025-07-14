Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A young attendee hands Staff Sgt. Robert DiPuppo, 336th Training Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of flight and rescue operations, a bag-valve mask after performing CPR on mannequin at the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 11, 2025. Experiencing these specific scenarios offered a tangible way for military children to better understand deployment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 9181795
    VIRIN: 250711-F-VC982-1101
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild hosts KUDOS event [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event
    Fairchild hosts KUDOS event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    readiness
    KUDOS
    contentcollectionweek
    Fairchild AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download