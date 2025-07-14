Fairchild hosts KUDOS event

A young attendee hands Staff Sgt. Robert DiPuppo, 336th Training Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of flight and rescue operations, a bag-valve mask after performing CPR on mannequin at the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 11, 2025. Experiencing these specific scenarios offered a tangible way for military children to better understand deployment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9181795
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VC982-1101
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
