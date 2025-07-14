Ashley Thomas, senior enlisted leader of Office of Special Investigations Detachment 322, helps her daughter, Kacee Thomas, shoot a Nerf gun at the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 11, 2025. The event encouraged active family participation with interactive stations that provided a fun and safe way for attendees to engage with simulated defense scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9181791
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VC982-1189
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild hosts KUDOS event [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.