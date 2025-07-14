Fairchild hosts KUDOS event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ashley Thomas, senior enlisted leader of Office of Special Investigations Detachment 322, helps her daughter, Kacee Thomas, shoot a Nerf gun at the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 11, 2025. The event encouraged active family participation with interactive stations that provided a fun and safe way for attendees to engage with simulated defense scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)