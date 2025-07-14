U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake and local residents have joined the search assisting law enforcement teams search through debris and in pursuit of finding any missing persons during the flooding on July 9, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. Amongst the flooding, residents have started providing assistance in any way they can, whether that's food, water, or shelter.

(Courtesy Photo)