    U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver 

    5th Armored Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake and local residents have joined the search assisting law enforcement teams search through debris and in pursuit of finding any missing persons during the flooding on July 9, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. Amongst the flooding, residents have started providing assistance in any way they can, whether that's food, water, or shelter.
    (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 17:13
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
