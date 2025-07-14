U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake assists Law Enforcement teams search through debris in pursuit of finding any missing persons during the flooding on July 9, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Search and rescue of any missing persons is critical as well as assisting the families in need of assistance. (Courtesy Photo)
Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:13
Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
This work, U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Maximilian Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.