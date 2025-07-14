Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Soldier Aids Kerrville Flash Flood Disaster

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake returns to hometown to assist with search, recovery efforts

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake arrives to Guadalupe River entrance, in neighboring

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Story by Spc. Maximilian Weaver 

    5th Armored Brigade

    KERRVILLE, Texas – Upon notice of catastrophic flooding in her hometown, 1st. Lt. Emily Ake, public affairs officer for the 5th Armored Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas, returned to her hometown in Kerrville, to assist in search and rescue efforts July 7-11, 2025. Ake, a U.S. Army Reservist currently mobilized as an Observer, Controller/Trainer, also serves as a police officer with the Kerrville Police Department when not mobilized.

    “1st Lt. Ake’s selfless return to her hometown in its hour of need is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience that define both her character and the community she serves,” said Col. Douglas F. Serie, 5 AR BDE commander. “In uniform and out, she embodies the Army Values and leads with compassion, courage, and commitment. We are proud to serve alongside her.”

    Ake partnered with volunteers from Premier Search and Rescue out of North Carolina, and Ingram Volunteer Fire Department to search for residents who were buried under debris. Her local church, Harvest Christian Center of El Paso, Texas also donated to recovery efforts to bring solace to the families who lost so much.

    "Kerrville shaped who I am," Ake said. "There was never a question about going back to help—these are my people, and I’ll do whatever it takes to support them. The devastating floods brought unimaginable challenges, but they also revealed the incredible strength and resilience of the Kerrville community.”

    Neighbors and residents banded together, not only to endure the hardship but to actively participate in search and rescue operations. Volunteers worked alongside first responders, sharing resources, offering shelter, and providing emotional support to those affected.

    "It’s hard to put into words," Ake said. "Being part of the search and recovery has been one of the most emotional experiences of my life. The support from volunteers and agencies across the country is what’s helping us get through this. This community is truly like no other."

    There’s still a lot of work to be done with 101 missing persons remaining in Kerr County, but Ake’s partnership efforts with volunteers and residents was crucial to providing closure to five families. Together, they worked tirelessly, driven by a common goal: bringing loved one’s home to begin the healing process for a community shaken but not broken.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025
    Story ID: 542931
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Soldier Aids Kerrville Flash Flood Disaster, by SPC Maximilian Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake returns to hometown to assist with search, recovery efforts
    U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas
    U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas
    U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake works with cadaver dogs during search, recovery mission

    Natural Disaster; Army Values; First Army; OC/T; Selfless Service

