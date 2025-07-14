Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver 

    5th Armored Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake assists Law Enforcement teams search through debris in pursuit of finding any missing persons during the flooding on July 9, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. The cooperation and dedication shown during the search and rescue missions has been instrumental in providing effective assistance to the residents. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 17:13
    Photo ID: 9181560
    VIRIN: 250709-A-DA599-9040
    Resolution: 714x535
    Size: 128.59 KB
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
