U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake assists Law Enforcement teams search through debris in pursuit of finding any missing persons during the flooding on July 9, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. The cooperation and dedication shown during the search and rescue missions has been instrumental in providing effective assistance to the residents. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9181560
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-DA599-9040
|Resolution:
|714x535
|Size:
|128.59 KB
|Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Maximilian Weaver, identified by DVIDS