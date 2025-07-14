U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily Ake and local residents have joined the search assisting law enforcement teams search through debris and in pursuit of finding any missing persons during the flooding on July 9, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Amongst the flooding, residents have started providing assistance in any way they can, whether that's food, water, or shelter. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9181561
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-DA599-6434
|Resolution:
|535x714
|Size:
|144.8 KB
|Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Army Lt. Emily Ake along with local residents and agencies provide assistance to the victims of Kerrville, Texas [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Maximilian Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.