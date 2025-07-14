One Mission, One Family: Serving Together at MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 6th Security Forces Squadron Plans and Programs team pose for a photo during the First Quarter All-Call Awards Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2025. The unit was recognized for superior performance for their strict enforcement and accountability of all personnel and security levels during the Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell)