One Mission, One Family: Serving Together at MacDill AFB

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- During MacDill’s first quarter all-call, U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, recognized top performers from the Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection held May 1 - May 4, 2025. Among them were two Stangs, a father-daughter duo currently stationed at MacDill AFB.



Master Sgt. Joseph Stang, a Lead Production Superintendent assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was recognized by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for superior performance during the NORI, and again at the all-call.



The 6th Security Forces Squadron Plans and Programs team—including Airman 1st Class Isabella Stang, who serves as an administration and reports clerk—was also recognized for superior performance during the NORI. The team was praised for their efforts in ensuring strict enforcement and accountability of personnel and security at all levels.



Maintenance and Security Forces are both essential to MacDill’s role in supporting the nuclear deterrence mission—and that mission comes full circle through the dedication of a father and daughter whose work ethic, mindset, and empathy embody the values that drive operational success.



Joseph Stang’s career began in 2004 when, at 19 years old, he enlisted in the Air Force—newly married and with infant daughter Isabella by his side. Over the course of 17 years of active duty service and four years in the Reserve, Joseph Stang advanced through the ranks as a maintainer, acquiring a wealth of experiences that shaped his growth both personally and professionally.



Joseph Stang recounts his time during Bamboo Eagle 24-3, an exercise focused on air refueling operations that demonstrates the ability to operate in a cross-functional, fast-paced environment. “It was the hardest TDY I’d ever done, it was extremely demanding, and sometimes emotionally draining,” said Stang.



Despite the challenges, Joseph Stang is grateful for the chance to meet incredible people and work alongside those who consistently gave their all. The experience not only strengthened his bond with peers but also served as a powerful reminder of one of the Air Force’s most meaningful rewards—the lasting friendships and lifelong connections formed through shared experiences.



As he reflects on what the Air Force did for him, Stang is excited about what it will offer his daughter, “I knew what it was going to give her. I know what it has given me, and I want that for her...I want that for everybody,” said Stang.



He shares that, during his time in service, he gained valuable new experiences and developed greater empathy toward others—benefits he believes his daughter will also receive.



Inspired by her father’s service, Isabella Stang began her Air Force journey in April 2024, 20 years after her father enlisted.



“I've always looked up to my dad, so I followed in his footsteps,” Isabella Stang said. “Watching his career and experiencing the benefits—like healthcare, travel, and meeting new people—made me want those same opportunities.”



It came as a surprise to both of them when she received orders to her top base preference, MacDill AFB, and now that she’s here, she has a mentor and confidant in her father.



“One of the biggest lessons my father has shared with me throughout my life is to ‘always be positive’, and to not let others ruin things due to their attitude,” she said. “Security Forces can sometimes present hard challenges but I never let it influence my attitude and I always remind myself to be positive.”



That mantra has paid off. “Everybody that I’ve talked to that has met her [my daughter] has said she’s super positive and that she works super hard all the time,” said Joseph Stang.



Isabella Stang notes that a strong work ethic is something they have in common, “We’re both workaholics,” she said. “We like to be busy, but we like to work, we like to be busy with our work, to do something.” Their active careers allow them to channel that work ethic into getting the mission done.



Now, after a year in the Air Force, Isabella Stang is able to relate to her father on a deeper level. “Nobody else in our family has that connection because they don't go through what we go through,” she said. “We share that, especially with the workload for maintenance and security forces, we understand each other. It has bonded us closer together for sure.”



Master Sgt. Joseph Stang truly values the unique bond he shares with his daughter through their shared service. He notes that their relationship has grown stronger as they connect on a different level—sharing inside jokes and discussing their workday. Thinking back to the first quarter all-call, he recalls her saying, “I really like seeing you at events like that,” to which he responded, “Yeah, that is really cool.”



Reflecting on the unique opportunity to serve alongside her father, Isabella Stang shared: “It's great sharing this experience with my father considering I’m so new and how much knowledge he has. I’m glad I can go to him and ask questions, and not just asking questions, but learn from him. I think of him as a mentor. He helps guide me through anything and everything.”