    One Mission, One Family: Serving Together at MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 6]

    One Mission, One Family: Serving Together at MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Stang, left, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, and daughter, Airman 1st Class Isabella Stang, a 6th Security Forces Squadron administration and reports clerk, discuss their day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 2, 2025. This father and daughter duo have had the rare opportunity to be stationed at the same base at the same time, serving in the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s mission to project air-refueling power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:16
    Photo ID: 9181158
    VIRIN: 250702-F-SI502-1176
    Resolution: 3692x5549
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, One Mission, One Family: Serving Together at MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    service
    th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

