One Mission, One Family: Serving Together at MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force MSgt. Joseph Stang, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, and daughter, Airman 1st Class Isabella Stang, a 6th Security Forces Squadron administration and reports clerk, pose for a photo during a Senior Master Sergeant release celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2025. This father and daughter duo have had the rare opportunity to be stationed at the same base at the same time, serving in the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s mission to project air-refueling power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell)