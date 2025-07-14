Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Hosts Quarterly Weapons Load Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Anthony Colon (rear), 62rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, and Staff Sgt Aaron Aguilar (front), 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load team member, utalize a MJU-1 Lift Truck to load training ordnance on the wing of an F-35A Lighnting II during the 56th Fighter Wing’s third quarterly load competition, July 11, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured teams of three weapons load specialists working together to load various munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II or F-16 Fighting Falcon in a quick and efficient manner while upholding all regulations and safety standards. Competitions enhance training and help produce command focused U.S., allied, and partner Airmen to meet warfighting needs (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:11
    Photo ID: 9181134
    VIRIN: 250711-F-CQ970-1060
    Resolution: 5365x4024
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts Quarterly Weapons Load Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    weapons load
    AETC
    56 FW
    competition
    military
    Luke Air Force base

