Luke Hosts Quarterly Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Force Senior Airman Mark Anthony Colon, 62rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, uses a MJU-1 Lift Truck to load training ordnance onto an F-35A Lighnting II during the 56th Fighter Wing’s third quarterly load competition, July 11, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured teams of three weapons load specialists working together to load various munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II or F-16 Fighting Falcon in quick and efficient manner while upholding all regulations and safety standards. Load competitions serve as one of the final evaluations for quarterly awards in the weapons career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)