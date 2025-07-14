Luke Hosts Quarterly Weapons Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Murray (front), 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, examines training ordnance during the 56th Fighter Wing’s third quarterly load competition, July 11, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured teams of three weapons load specialists working together to load various munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II or F-16 Fighting Falcon in a quick and efficient manner while upholding all regulations and safety standards. Competitions like these enable load crews to showcase their technical excellence and receive recognition for their training and efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)