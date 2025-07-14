Luke Hosts Quarterly Weapons Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dundrae Brewer, 56th Aircraft MaintenanceSquadron weapons load crew member, hosts the 56th Fighter Wing’s third quarterly load competition, July 11, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured teams of three weapons load specialists working together to load various munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II or F-16 Fighting Falcon in a quick and efficient manner while upholding all regulations and safety standards. Competitions enhance training and help produce command focused U.S., allied, and partner Airmen to meet warfighting needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)