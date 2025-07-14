U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Construction Dive Detachment ALFA (CDD/A), Underwater Construction Team One (UCT) 1, perform operational setup and testing of hydraulic tools to execute Rapid Penetration Test (RPT), as part of broader inspection to annotate condition of port facilities for future use and construction in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 10, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola)