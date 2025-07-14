Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia

    PORT LORA, CROATIA

    07.10.2025

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brett Taylor, a U.S. Navy Seabee diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) A, makes a water entrance to perform an underwater assessment in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 10, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:01
    Photo ID: 9180339
    VIRIN: 250710-N-NO901-1005
    Resolution: 1525x1586
    Size: 585.52 KB
    Location: PORT LORA, HR
    UCT1
    22NCR
    Seabees
    Croatia

