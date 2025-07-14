U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Dillon Wagner, a U.S. Navy Seabee diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) A, conducts an underwater port inspection in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 10, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola)