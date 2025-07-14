Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia

    PORT BRIZINE, CROATIA

    07.10.2025

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Dillon Wagner, a U.S. Navy Seabee diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) A, conducts an underwater port inspection in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 10, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:01
    Photo ID: 9180338
    VIRIN: 250710-N-NO901-1004
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 504.05 KB
    Location: PORT BRIZINE, HR
    U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia

    UCT1
    22NCR
    Seabees
    Croatia

