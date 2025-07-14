U.S. Navy Divers Strengthen NATO Maritime Infrastructure in Croatia

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Construction Dive Detachment ALFA (CDD/A),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Construction Dive Detachment ALFA (CDD/A), Underwater Construction Team One (UCT) 1, perform operational setup and testing of hydraulic tools to execute Rapid Penetration Test (RPT), as part of broader inspection to annotate condition of port facilities for future use and construction in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 10, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Seabee Divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) A, are conducting a technical maritime infrastructure assessment (MIA) at the Lora Naval Base and the Brižine Fuel Depot, June 25, 2025, in Split, Croatia.



The 16-member detachment, deployed under Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 in the 6th Fleet area of operations, is tasked with conducting a level two topside and underwater inspection that includes multi-beam hydrographic surveys and geotechnical testing of the seafloor. This inspection will be used to produce a design-level engineering report that supports the Croatian Navy’s plan to modernize its naval infrastructure to meet both national and NATO requirements in the region.



The Seabee Divers were tasked with this inspection based on a request to provide technical assistance from the Croatian Ministry of Defense to U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR). The Croatian Navy base at Split, Croatia servers as the naval headquarters and is strategically important in preserving stability and maritime security in the Adriatic Sea. In addition to the base serving as home-port for nearly all Croatian naval and coast guard vessels, the Croatian Navy regularly hosts U.S. and NATO operations and exercises like Adriatic Partnership, NATO's Operation Sea Guardian, and Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2).



The inspection work being completed by the Seabee Divers will directly support the Croatian and NATO objective of increasing capacity for resupplying, re-fueling, and ammunition reloads of NATO vessels in the Adriatic Sea.



“Our divers are proud to contribute to a mission that directly supports NATO and enhances infrastructure essential for our navies operations,” said Lt.j.g. Ehrick Costello, CDD/A officer-in-charge. “This project not only supports regional readiness, but also strengthens mutual understanding and technical interoperability.”



The project is an example of the strong relationship between the Croatian and U.S. navies and the readiness to work together in the Adriatic Sea. The Croatian Navy has hosted other U.S. Naval forces at Split, Croatia such as Special Operations and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams. This inspection demonstrates a deeper level of technical exchange related to ensuring critical maritime infrastructure meets national and NATO requirements.



“By exchanging hydrographic survey and inspection techniques with our Croatian counterparts, we’re improving capability on both sides,” said Senior Chief Constructionman Carlos Hernandez, UCT 1 master diver. “This is what interoperability looks like in action and our Croatian Navy counterparts have been fantastic to work with!”



CTF 68, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and U.S. 6th Fleet.



UCT 1, CDD/A, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.