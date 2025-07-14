Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance. [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Damage Controlman Fireman Khaaliq Parker assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), purges air from portable firefighting equipment (P100) pump to get adequate pressure in accordance with the required maintenance in the hangar bay, June 30, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9179849
    VIRIN: 250630-N-GN902-1077
    Resolution: 2103x2629
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance. [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

