USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance.

Damage Controlman Fireman Khaaliq Parker assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), purges air from portable firefighting equipment (P100) pump to get adequate pressure in accordance with the required maintenance in the hangar bay, June 30, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)